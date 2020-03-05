Three passengers, including a baby, admitted to Corona isolation ward

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Three passengers, including an 11-month-old baby, were admitted to the isolation ward at MGMGH (Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital) after taking up screening tests at Tiruchy International Airport, on Wednesday.

Two were from Malaysia and one was from Sharjah. At present, the isolation ward in Tiruchy is having no such suspected or confirmed cases. Sources said that the airport has started screening all international passengers from Tuesday onwards.

Earlier, it was done only for passengers from Malaysian and Singapore.

“After the confirmation of two more infected cases, the Government of India has decided to increase the screening of passengers from more countries. Hence, we are screening passengers from Malaysia, Singapore, Sharjah, Dubai, Srilanka and other countries too,” said a health official.

Officials added that health officials were working round-the-clock at the desk.

“We have provided face mask to all the airport employees who are likely to get into direct contact with passengers. We are also using thermal screening.

Suspicious cases are forwarded to the isolation ward,” they said.

Also, sources said that international passengers were asked to fill in declaration forms, which would be sent to health officials for assessing.