VCK seeks clarification on UN petition

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: VCK MP D Ravikumar has given notice to Lok Sabha Secretary seeking clarification from Minister of External Affairs on UN High Commissioner for Human Rights filing an intervention petition in Supreme Court on CAA.

The notice said, “The petition of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights says CAA is against International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights to which India is a signatory. High Commissioner has also expressed concern over Delhi riots.”

Meanwhile, VCK has filed a petition before Supreme Court against the verdict of a bench comprising two judges on February 7 regarding the reservation system. In a statement, party leader Thol Thirumavalavan said, “The verdict said reservation is not a fundamental right and that ensuring reservation is not mandatory for government. The verdict also said even if a particular community proves that sufficient reservation of posts was not given to it, the court cannot issue any direction to provide reservation.”