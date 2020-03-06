AIADMK wins V-C post in Kovilpatti union

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: AIADMK union councillor Palanisamy has been elected as Vice Chairman of Kovilpatti union here on Wednesday. The election for the post of vice-chairman, scheduled to be held on January 30, was postponed after DMK party councillors cried foul after AIADMK’s Kasturi was elected as chairman of the union.

On March 4, Returning Officer Uma Shankar conducted the indirect election for the post of Vice-Chairman of Kovilpatti union. Accordingly, AIADMK’s 13th ward councillor Palanisamy contested against DMK’s 5th ward councillor Sundareswari. After the polling, the returning officer declared that AIADMK candidate had garnered 10 votes to defeat the DMK candidate.

