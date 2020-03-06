Anti-CAA protesters refuse to call off agitation

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Tension prevailed for a while on Aattu Mandhai Street on Thursday, when police asked people who have been on a protest opposing CAA were asked leave the venue citing a order delivered by Madras High Court earlier in the day while hearing a petition on a similar protest at Tiruppur.

The sit-in protest near Aththar Pallivasal continued for the 19th day and a large number of people, including women, demanded repeal of CAA, NRC, NPR and compensation to those injured in police attack in Vannarapettai. Police in large numbers descended at the site around noon after the news of High Court directive.

DSP M Ravichandran informed the protest organisers about the development and told them to call off the protest. But the organisers asked the police to show the copy of the court’s order and said they would consult their lawyers before taking any decision. Later, Abdullah told reporters that they had consulted with the participants and they would continue with the protest.

They also said they were ready for arrest. He further said they would continue their protest till the Assembly passed a resolution against CAA and Chief Minister announced the compensation to those affected in the Vannarapettai police action. Similar protests continued in Madukkur, Adirampattinam, Kumbakonam, Pattukkottai and Ayyampettai.

High Court order

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Director-General of Police to act against pro and anti-CAA agitators indulging in protests in Tirupur. It also directed the official that no more agitation should take place at the aforesaid place without permission.

A division bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Krishnan Ramasamy passed the order while hearing a petition by K Gopinath, an advocate of Tirupur.

The petitioner while referring to CAA submitted that many Muslim outfits have been staging demonstrations seeking withdrawal of the law.

An agitation is being carried out in Tirupur from February 15 outside Chellandi Amman temple and Uthukuli Road intersection which has schools, cinema theatres and a crematorium.

Government pleader (GP) Jayaprakash Narayan submitted that 20 cases have been registered against those involved in protests.