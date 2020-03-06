Centre approves 8 agro processing clusters in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Centre’s Inter-Ministerial Approval Committee (IMAC) has approved eight agro processing clusters to be established at a total cost of Rs 230 crore in Theni, Dindigul, Krishnagiri, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Madurai. These projects are likely to generate employment for around 8,000 persons and benefit 32,000 farmers. Approval was given by Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal in New Delhi at IMAC meeting on March 4.

FPI Ministry praised Tamil Nadu government’s proactive approach in food processing sector as the State has its own dedicated food processing policy, contract farming etc, to encourage setting up of food processing industries by agro-entrepreneurs and availing financial assistance from Union government.

A PIB release here said ‘Agro Processing Cluster Scheme’ of Kisan Sampada Yojana of MoFPI aims at development of modern infrastructure and common facilities to encourage groups of entrepreneurs to set up food processing units based on cluster approach by linking groups of producers/farmers to processors and markets through well-equipped supply chain with modern infrastructure. The units are set up simultaneously along with creation of common infrastructure.

CENTRE LAUDS STATE GOVT

The FPI Ministry has praised the proactive approach of TN government in food processing sector as it has its own dedicated policies on food processing, contract farming etc., to encourage setting up of industries by agro-entrepreneurs