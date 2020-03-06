Home States Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus: Tiruchy airport records marginal decline in tourist arrivals

With Coronovirus spreading to more countries, travel and tourism sector in the city is taking a hit as several people who planned holiday trips have dropped their plans.

Published: 06th March 2020 01:34 PM

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With Coronovirus spreading to more countries, travel and tourism sector in the city is taking a hit as several people who planned holiday trips have dropped their plans. Last month, the Tiruchy airport has recorded a slight drop in the footfall of international passengers.

On average, about 1.25 lakh international passengers use, including arrival and departure, the Tiruchy airport per month. Though the international footfall was not affected in January (2020), there was a drop of about 20,000 passengers in February. Airlines are  fearing further drop in international footfall.

However, the domestic footfall remains unaffected and leaves some silver lining for the travel sector.

The airport records an average footfall 25,000 to 30,000 domestic passengers per month. In January, the airport recorded domestic footfall of more than 33,000 passengers. Even in February, the domestic footfall remains unaffected.

“The domestic footfall in January was very high due to Pongal. We expect domestic footfall will remain unaffected in the coming months. However, we are expecting a further drop in international passengers as several passengers are cancelling foreign trips. Apart from this, several countries have started imposing visa regulations and visa cancellation. Therefore, we are expecting a further drop in the visit of international passengers in the coming days,” an airline source said.

The travel and tourism sector, however expressed hope that the industry will make a comeback. “Not only Tiruchy, other States are also facing a drop in the footfall of international tourists. In fact, we planned a roadshow in Malaysia this month but had to cancel it. Hope the sector will recover soon,” said SA Mubashir, Joint Secretary,   Trichy Tourism Federation.

