District-level officials instructed to identify places for quarantine

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the Union Health Ministry’s advisory to identify more places for isolation for COVID-19 suspected cases, State health department has started the work. A health department official said “Instructions were given to all district-level officials to identify empty places and report.” Directorate of Public Health (DPH) along with airport officials are screening passengers from international flights as per Centre’s instructions. Meanwhile, in its media bulletin on Thursday, DPH said, “In Tamil Nadu, till date 1,00,111 passengers were screened at Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai, and Coimbatore airports. Among them, 1,243 are under home quarantine for 28 days and five are under hospital quarantine.” The bulletin further said, “Till now, 54 samples have been sent for testing and all tested negative. The condition of passengers under observation is stable.”