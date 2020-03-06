DMK, PMK flay Guv move on V-C selection

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin and PMK founder S Ramadoss on Thursday condemned the appointment of Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar as chairman of the search committee for selecting an academician as Vice-Chancellor of Madras University.

Stalin said the appointment of Jagadesh Kumar was the worst precedent. In the name of ensuring transparency in education, the Governor had resorted to such activities. By appointing Jagadesh Kumar, he had insulted Tamil Nadu at the national level and attempted to create an impression that a suitable person for heading the search committee was not available in Tamil Nadu.

In his tweet, Ramadoss said, “It seems the appointment has been made only with a view to appointing a person from some other State as vice-chancellor. Already, Anna University is getting ruined after a person from outside State was appointed as Vice-Chancellor,” he alleged. “State Governor Banwarilal Purohit should give up this attitude and Tamil Nadu government should not allow this to happen,” he said.

