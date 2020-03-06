Home States Tamil Nadu

 Govt Rajaji Hospital dean told to conduct autopsy on accident victim

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court allowed a petition filed by a man, seeking direction to the Dean of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai to conduct postmortem examination on his father, who recently died at the hospital following an injury he sustained in an accident in Bangalore.

The petitioner S Abilash of Madurai submitted that his father Selvaraj met with an accident in Bangalore on February 23, 2020 and was admitted to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) there. Since Selvaraj slipped into a coma and needed ventilation facility which was allegedly unavailable at NIMHANS, he transferred his father to a private hospital in the city and later to GRH in Madurai on February 29.

However, Selvaraj died on Wednesday. Since the death was due to motor accident, the doctors allegedly refused to perform autopsy or handover the body to Abilash without the permission of the police.

He claimed that the local police refused to send requisition for the autopsy as the accident happened in Bangalore. He also stated that the Bangalore police too declined help, citing that no complaint was raised in connection with the accident and that the death happened outside their jurisdiction.

Justice GR Swaminathan who heard the case on Thursday, observed, "This is not a matter in which one can adopt a technical approach." Also noting the submissions of the petitioner's counsel that the petitioner will not make any claim against the police personnel in future, the judge directed the Dean of GRH to make arrangements to conduct postmortem examination on Abilash's father on Thursday itself, and hand over the body to him the same day.

When contacted by TNIE in the evening, the petitioners' counsel confirmed that the order has been complied with and the body had been handed over to the petitioner.

