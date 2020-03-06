 HM held for sexually assaulting class 8 girl

Home States Tamil Nadu

The headmaster of a government-aided school was arrested on Wednesday under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class VIII girl.

Published: 06th March 2020

By Express News Service

TENKASI: The headmaster of a government-aided school was arrested on Wednesday under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class VIII girl.

The accused has been identified as A John Kennedy (51), a native of Ambedkar Nagar in Sankarankovil.

Sources said that the headmaster assaulted the girl sexually a few days ago when both of them were at the school. "When the girl informedf the incident to their parents, they alsong with some of their relatives engaged in a quarrel with the school management, demanding action against the headmaster. Following this, Kennedy was transferred to another school in a nearby village. However, the villagers prevented him from joining by staging a protest against. Hence, Kennedy was unable to join duty since the past several days," said sources.

Meanwhile, the parents of the girl continued to demand action against Kennedy and submitted a petition to the District Educational Officer who filed a complaint with the Sankarankovil police in this connection.

The police arrested the headmaster under POCSO Act after they conducted an inquiry with the girl and her classmates.

