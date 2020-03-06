Interim injunction against functioning of chairman, vice chairman of Chinnamanur panchayat union

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court ordered interim injunction forbearing the newly elected chairman and vice chairman of Chinnamanur panchayat union in Theni district from functioning in the posts.

A Bench comprising Justices PN Prakash and B Pugalendhi passed the interim order following a petition filed by one R Vimaleswaran alleging that his mother Shanthi, who is an AIADMK ward councilor and chariman candidate in the Union, had been abducted by members of her rival political parties to prevent her from taking part in the election, which took place on March 4.

The judges further directed the police to trace Shanthi and produce her before the court and adjourned the case for a week.

According to Vimaleswaran, his mother Shanthi left home to her relative's house on Tuesday but did not return. He alleged that since she had chances of winning the election, the rival candidates could have kidnapped her. He also sought direction to trace his mother and also stop the election. Since the election had already taken place, the judges passed the interim order and suo motu impleaded Nivetha and Jeyathi, chairman and vice chairman respectively, in the case.