Man murdered by brother-in-law day before marriage

By Express News Service

TENKASI: A 27-year-old man was killed by his brother-in-law a day before his marriage in Sivagiri. The incident took place during the wee hours on Thursday. The Sivagiri police identified the deceased as M Muniappan, an excavator operator and the suspect as one Sankilimurugan.

The police said, “Muniappan’s sister Muneeswari and brother-in-law Sankilimurugan had come to his house to help him with marriage arrangements. He was slated to marry a woman from Srivilliputhur on March 6. Sankilimurugan had quarred with Muniappan for not inviting him ‘properly’ for the wedding. Late at night, when asleep, Sankilimurugan had killed him. Police nabbed him the day next.