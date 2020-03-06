Palaniswami inaugurates hospital building in Karur

By Express News Service

KARUR: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday inaugurated a 700-bed government medical college hospital here, built at a cost of Rs 155.80 crore. Palaniswami, who was accompanied by deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and other cabinet colleagues, also inaugurated the additional blocks at Kulithalai GH built at a cost of Rs 5 crore and in Vangal PHC at a cost of Rs 1.2 crore.

The medical college and hospital was one of the ambitious projects of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. She had announced the project in August 2015 and GO was issued in November 2015, allotting Rs 229.46 crore for the college. Jayalalithaa laid the foundation on March 1, 2016. Later, with additional funds a new GO (247) was passed to build the hospital and college buildings in Sanapiratti on 27.49 acres at a cost of Rs 269.59 crore.

The medical college was inaugurated on July 31, 2019 by Palaniswami after which classes began on August 1. Former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai, Health and family welfare Minister C Vijayabaskar, Secretary Dr Beela Rajesh and Transport Minister MR Vijayabaskar were among those present.