Petrol bomb thrown at mosque in Coimbatore, none injured

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A petrol bomb was thrown at the Hidayathul Sunnath Jamath Mosque at Vedhambal Nagar near Ganapathy in the city in the early hours of Thursday. However, the projectile did not explode and none was injured.

The attack came hours after a Hindu Munnani functionary was assaulted. Condemning the assault, the outfit called for a bandh across the district from 6 am to 6 pm on Saturday.

The city police have formed three special teams to nab the assailants.

According to sources, unidentified persons hurled the bomb when people were sleeping inside the mosque. People inside informed the police, which registered a case and collected CCTV camera footage from the surrounding areas. No arrest has been made so far. Meanwhile, a confederation of Islamic organisations submitted a petition to the Commissioner of Police, seeking protection for all mosques.