Pro or anti CAA, act against all those protesting without nod: HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Director-General of Police to act against pro and anti-CAA agitators indulging in protests in Tirupur. It also directed the official that no more agitation should take place at the aforesaid place without permission.

A division bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Krishnan Ramasamy passed the order while hearing a petition by K Gopinath, an advocate of Tirupur. The petitioner while referring to CAA submitted that many Muslim outfits have been staging demonstrations seeking withdrawal of the law. An agitation is being carried out in Tirupur from February 15 outside Chellandi Amman temple and Uthukuli Road intersection which has schools, cinema theatres and a crematorium.

Government pleader (GP) Jayaprakash Narayan submitted that 20 cases were registered against those who protested. The judges asked whether the protests are still happening, to which the GP said yes. The judges after hearing submissions observed there was a HC order on February 18 and a law had been laid down in these issues.

“The object of filing FIR and a final report is to take action against and to prevent illegal activities. There is a subtle difference between the right to protest and upsetting the public road causing hindrance to people. Nobody has the right to indulge in such agitations in a place chosen by them,” the bench observed.