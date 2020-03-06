SEC selection: Puducherry minister’s plea quashed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a writ petition by Puducherry Local Administration Minister A Namassivayam complaining about Lt Governor Kiran Bedi’s interference in the appointment of State Election Commissioner (SEC).

A division bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha which dismissed the petition, made it clear that the appointment of TM Balakrishnan as SEC based on the resolution passed by Council of Ministers, has not been authenticated by Lt. Governor as per Section 44(1) of Government of Union Territories Act, 1963 and as such, the order of appointment is not made as per law.

The petitioner submitted that the Administrator stated that the decision of Cabinet was not approved for appointment of SEC and had formulated a scheme for the appointment by prescribing qualification for the said post by constituting a selection committee. Stating that the act of Administrator runs contrary to existing rules as on date relating to appointment of SEC, the minister filed the plea. The bench made it clear that Administrator had discretionary powers.

In its order, the bench said, “In terms of proviso to Section 44 (1) of Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, discretion is left with the Administrator to refer it to the President of India, in case of difference of opinion and in the light of present factual situation, it was no difference of opinion and a reading of Sec 44 of Government of UT Act, 1963 as a whole, it vests the Administrator discretionary power.”