Their voice resonates

As the grip of the novel virus is getting tightened day by day, their families are biting their nails and demanding the authorities to swiftly repatriate the stuck fishermen by a special flight soon.

Published: 06th March 2020 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

By M Abdul Rabi
Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: With more than 500 fishermen from Kanniyakumari district stranded in coronavirus-plagued Iran for more than a week, the delay in repatriating them has put their kith and kin in hardship. As the grip of the novel virus is getting tightened day by day, their families are biting their nails and demanding the authorities to swiftly repatriate the stuck fishermen by a special flight/ship soon. In this regard, representatives of fishermen will be meeting Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today. Let's take a look at what the stakeholders of the issue have to say. 

A victim speaks

A native of Kadiyapattinam in Kanniyakumari, Robinson has been stranded in Iran for more than a week. TNIE managed to speak to him over phone. He, along with a few other fishermen, has been struck in one boat for more than a week in Chiruyeh, a port town in Iran. "With limited food available in many boats, the fishermen are rationing it among themselves to survive. We saw many Iranians wearing gloves and masks, but we could not buy those. We were told that Indian embassy officials would meet us. However. no one has arrived till Thursday evening. With the panic of coronavirus intensifies each passing day, we are worried a lot," he added.

Voice of a victim's kin

For Ramya of Kurumpanai, the state of her 22-year-old brother Abison, who is one among the fishermen stuck in Iran, is perturbing. 'He called me over phone on Wednesday and told me that it has become difficult to buy food at shops there. He is afraid of getting caught by the virus." She has only one request to the Indian government: Quick repatriation of her brother.

A fishermen association says

International Fishermen Development Trust (INFIDET) Founder and President P Justin Antony said that the issue had bee taken to the notice of Prime Minister's office and Ministry of External Affairs. The Indian embassy officials met some fishermen in Iran and paid heed to their grievances. Our fishermen are stranded there with the fear of getting caught by coronavirus. We want our government to take measures on a war footing to bring the fishermen to India.

Meenavar Orunginappu Sangam Secretary Captain Johnson said a few Indian embassy officials from Bandar Abbas met the Indian fishermen stuck in Krish island on Tuesday. "The fishermen were asked by their sponsors to go for fishing; but they are afraid of getting infected with the virus and refusing to go for fishing.

Meenavar Orunginappu Sangam secretary urged Indian authorities to complete the screening process soon and bring the fishermen back home immediately.

Father Churchil, secretary of SAFF, that around 721 Indian fisheremen from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat had been stranded in thier boats at  8 places including Kish island, Chiruyeh, Mogham, Sharaakh, Alshoor, Lavan, Bhushar and Kangone in Iran. of them, more than 528 fishermen were from Kanniyakumari district.

Without medical facility, the fishermen were in their boats.  Due to outbreak of coronavirus in Iran, they were stranded with fear of corona virus. 

 Father Stephen, Director of Coastal Peace and Development, said he, father Churchil and others would meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in Chennai on Friday for bringing the fishermen home immediately.

The fishermen functionaries said that the fishermen should be taken back to India by special flight or special ship soon.

When TNIE contacted, a fisheries department official said that Tamil Nadu fisheries department principal secretary had taken it to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Minister of External Affairs and following it.

Meanwhile Indian External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar tweeted on Thursday (Update for Indian stranded in Iran and their families):   "Our medical team for screening arrives in Iran today. Hope to establish clinic at Qom by this evening . Screening process will start immediately thereafter. Working on logistics of return with Iran authorities" .

Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha MP H. Vasathakumar, in a press relese on Thursday, said that as he had urged to bring the stranded around 1000 Indian fishermen in Iran to India, our External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar replied him that that Indian embassy officials at Bandar Abbas in Iran met fishermen in Kish island on March 3. Based on our investigation, the fishermen were in good health and they were not affected by COVID-19. They were advised to follow the precautions during thier stay there.

All efforts were being taken with Iran officials for resuming commercial operation of flight service immediately.

