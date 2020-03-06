Tourism sector hit as holiday plans get axed

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With coronavirus spreading to more countries, the travel and tourism sector in the city is taking a hit as several people have scrapped their holiday plans. Last month, Tiruchy International Airport (TIA) also recorded a slight drop in the number of international passengers. On average, 1.25 lakh international passengers use TIA per month, covering departures and arrivals. Though international footfall was unaffected in January, there was a drop of about 20,000 passengers in February.

Airline sources are expecting a further drop in the coming months. However, there has been no effect on domestic footfall, a silver lining for the travel sector. Sources said TIA records an average footfall of 25,000 to 30,000 domestic passengers per month. This January, the figure stood at 33,000 passengers, among the highest recorded. “Domestic traffic in January was very high due to Pongal and festive occasions. We are expecting domestic footfall would continue to be unaffected in the coming months. However, we are expecting a further drop in international passengers as foreign trips are being cancelled.

Apart from this, several countries have started imposing visa regulations and cancellations,” an airline source said. Significantly, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday suspended Umrah pilgrimage visits to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina. Sources said this would further decrease the flow of international passengers out of TIA. Meanwhile, the travel and tourism sector expressed hope the industry would make a comeback. “Not only Tiruchy, but several tourist locations in other States are also facing a drop in international tourists. We were planning to conduct a roadshow in Malaysia this month, but decided to cancel it due to the present situation. However, we are sure the tourism sector would stage a recovery,” said SA Mubashir, joint secretary, Tiruchy Tourism Federation. With domestic footfall continuing to record steady growth, the tourism sector here expects Tiruchy would not face a heavy loss as has happened with other major tourist destinations in the country.

