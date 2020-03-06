Two arrested for attacking journalist

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two persons have been arrested on Wednesday, in connection with the attack on a Sivakasi-based reporter, Karthi (46) , of a Tamil magazine. The suspects have been identified as Poomurugan (42), a history-sheeter, and Pandirajan (40), both hailing from Sivakasi. The attack was said to be the fallout of a political article he had written in the magazine.

Sources said that he had been standing outside a hotel when a man, who came on a two-wheeler, attacked Karthi with an iron rod. Karthi, who sustained injuries in his face and on head was taken to a private hospital. Based on a complaint lodged at Sivakasi Town police station, an FIR has been filed under sections 307, 294 (b)and 341. Further investigations are on.