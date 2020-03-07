2000 pilgrims set out to Katchatheevu for church festival

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: On the occasion of the annual festival of St. Anthony's Church in Katchatheevu, 2,570 pilgrims were sent to the island from Rameswaram by Collector K Veera Raghava Rao on Friday. The two-day festival began on March 6.

According to district administration, 3,004 people, across India, had applied to take part in the festival. Of them, 2,881 people were granted permission to embark a journey to the island.

Collector Rao, in presence of Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ramanathapuram range) Rupesh Kumar Meena and Superintendent of Police V Varun Kumar, sent the first few batches of pilgrims from Rameswaram jetty on Friday morning. By afternoon, a total of 2,570 Indian pilgrims, including 2,028 men, 450 women and 92 children left in 74 mechanised boats and 23 country boats.

The boats were stocked with adequate life jackets, fire extinguishers and first aid kits for safety measures. At the Rameswaram jetty seven medical teams and 108 ambulances were also stationed, read a press release issued by the district administration.