All that glitters is not gold

All that waste generated by departments functioning in the collectorate building actually does not go into the bins but to a blackened pit behind women's restroom.

Published: 07th March 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: One cannot miss the 'Save Environment' and 'Swachh Bharat' posters at various spots on the collectorate campus. Coloured bins -- green and blue -- for the disposal of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste, and sanitary workers cleaning the campus every morning give an impression of 'diligent planning'.

This, however, is the proverbial glittering gold; for all that waste actually does not go into the bins but to a blackened pit behind women's restroom. Amidst large heaps of dried leaves lie food waste, plastic and glass bottles, aerosol cans, silver foil, stacks of files, sheaves of carbon papers, plastic bags and covers, packaging material and, as if to put a cherry on top, e-waste. Broken calculators, discarded ink cartridges, mouse, batteries, and other electronic waste could be found in half-burnt state inside the pit.

When asked, a sanitary worker answers: "We burn them daily. These things will melt and then burn." According to sources, the waste is generated by department offices functioning in the collectorate building. The waste, including old files, papers, ink bottles, stamp pads and e-waste, are dumped outside each department office. These are collected by sanitary workers who burn them in the pit once every few days.  When TNIE contacted the collector, he said that he would look into the issue and take appropriate action.

Leaking drainage pipe outside men's restroom has formed a puddle of foul-smelling water that is also home to a swarm of flies and god knows what else. It is near this building that people gather to write their petitions.

