Another infant girl dead in Madurai district

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The day the parents of an infant girl was arrested for suspected infanticide in Madurai, an 18-day-old baby girl was pronounced dead on arrival at the PHC in Chellampatti on Thursday. The police have registered a case of suspicious death and are awaiting the postmortem report.

The incident happened when a 22-year-old woman rushed the baby girl, who was reportedly unconscious and bleeding from nose, to the PHC. Doctors immediately referred the case to the government Usilampatti hospital, where doctors declared the baby ‘dead on arrival’. Inquiries revealed that the mother breastfed the infant in the morning and laid it in the cradle before continuing with her chores. When checked in the afternoon, she found the baby bleeding from nose.