Auto driver held for misbehaving with girl

MADURAI: An autorickshaw driver was booked for allegedly misbehaving with a minor girl in Usilampatti on Thursday. According to sources, the girl, a Class X student, was heading home on Thursday night in the autorickshaw of S Jeyakumar (40) from V Perumalpatti. She boarded the autorickshaw for a journey between Pappapatti and Thottappanaickanur. Near Ambasamuthirampudur, Jeyakumar slowed down the vehicle and misbehaved with her. When her father learnt of the incident, he confronted Jeyakumar but was roughed up by Jeyakumar and friend S Kasimayan (45) from Ambasamuthirampudur. Based on a complaint, the Usilampatti Taluk police registered a case under the POCSO Act. Since the girl belonged to a Dalit community, sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were also invoked. In a separate case, the Vadipatti police arrested a petrol-bunk employee for allegedly assaulting a 10-year-old boy sexually. According to sources, P Karuppaiah (25) from East Street in Kattakulam in Madurai offered the Class V boy a lift home on his bike. However, he took him to an isolated spot, gagged him, and sexually assaulted him. The boy narrated the incident to his parents on Thursday. Based a complaint, the police registered a case against him under the POCSO Act and arrested him.
