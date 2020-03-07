Auto driver in Madurai held for misbehaving with girl

By Express News Service

MADURAI: An autorickshaw driver was booked for allegedly misbehaving with a minor girl in Usilampatti on Thursday. According to sources, the girl, a Class X student, was heading home on Thursday night in the autorickshaw of S Jeyakumar (40) from V Perumalpatti.

She boarded the auto for a journey between Pappapatti and Thottappanaickanur. Near Ambasamuthirampudur, Jeyakumar slowed down the vehicle and allegedly misbehaved with her. When her father learnt of the incident, he confronted Jeyakumar but was roughed up by Jeyakumar and friend S Kasimayan (45) from Ambasamuthirampudur. In a separate case, the Vadipatti police arrested a petrol-bunk employee, P Karuppaiah (25), for allegedly assaulting a 10-year-old boy sexually.