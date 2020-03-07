Home States Tamil Nadu

Baby’s death puts parents under scanner

Parents claim innocence; say they found the baby bleeding from nose suddenly

Published: 07th March 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 22-year-old mother from Sathayamurthy Nagar in Kovilamkulam rushed her 18-day-old infant baby girl, who was reportedly unconscious and bleeding from nose, to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Chellampatti on Thursday. Doctors at the PHC immediately referred the case to the government Usilampatti hospital, where doctors declared the baby 'dead on arrival'. This on the same day the Chekkanurani police arrested three persons for the infanticide of a 31-day-old baby girl at P Meenakshipatti near here, according to sources.

On the death of the Kovilamkulam baby, the Valandur police,  have registered a case under CrPC Section 174. They are awaiting the report of the postmortem examination performed on the baby's body at the Usilampatti GH on Friday to decide on the next course action. A viscera test would also be conducted. Tissue samples for this test were sent to the forensic laboratory in Madurai the same day.

What the parents say

The baby was born to a couple -- Madhu* (29) and Priya* (22) -- from Sathayamurthy Nagar in Kovilamkulam on February 17 at Chellampatti Primary Health Centre (PHC). The couple's elder daughter is one-and-a-half year old. Preliminary investigation showed that Priya breast-fed the infant on Thursday morning and laid it in the cradle before continuing with her chores. When she checked on the baby in the afternoon, she found it bleeding from nose. Both the parents claimed innocence in the baby's death, according to sources.

 *Names changed to protect identities of the parents until charges are drawn up

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bleeding nose infant death infanticide
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp