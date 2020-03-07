Can’t speak on Kapil Mishra: H Raja

By Express News Service

KARUR: BJP national secretary H Raja on Friday took potshots at DMK chief MK Stalin, saying the latter had transformed the party into “Muslim League”. “Stalin has transformed DMK into a Muslim League as he is protesting in favour of Muslim intruders from Pakistan and Bangladesh. The majority of DMK’s Hindu cadre told us that they are not happy with their chief.

There is no one in Shaheen Bagh now except for five to six persons due to funds crunch. Violence and threats are Jinnah’s weapons and anti-CAA protesters have taken those weapons in their hands,” Raja said in Karur. On the recent Delhi riots, Raja said he was not in a position to speak in favour of or against (BJP leader) Kapil Mishra, who is accused of making hate speech.