Collector to respond on payment of relief to victim

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought counter from Thoothukudi collector regarding the payment of compensation to a 17-year-old sexual assault victim, who is of unsound mind. Though the Special Government Pleader (SGP) submitted that compensation was paid to the victim by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in Thoothukudi, Justice CV Karthikeyan held that State government also has responsibility to pay compensation to the victim and sought response from the collector. The case was adjourned to March 27.

The direction was given on a petition filed by the minor girl’s mother seeking direction to abort the foetus and also grant compensation. According to the petition, the girl was sexually assaulted by her neighbour and was more than five months pregnant.

Pursuant to the earlier directions of the court, the foetus was aborted. With regard to compensation, it was submitted by the SGP that `1 lakh was paid to the victim by the Thoothukudi DLSA. For payment of compensation by State, the judge gave the above direction.

Do not reveal identity

During the hearing, the judge orally observed that the identity of the victim should not be revealed in the affidavit or counter affidavits filed by both parties and issued directions to remove the same.