COVID-19: Coimbatore firms gain on China’s loss

COIMBATORE: Following the outbreak of COVID-19 in China, many foreign countries have started showing interests in providing job orders to Indian industries. Industrialists here have said that many enquiries have started to come from countries like Germany and Brazil. However, the engineering industries are dependent on China for raw materials.

Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Welfare Association President P Nallathambi said, “Till three months ago, all engineering industries here were struggling hard due to global economic slowdown. However, after COVID-19 started hitting China’s manufacturing sector, many foreign countries have started eying India to fulfil their needs. Orders for non-ferrous components are more.”

About the precautions taken on the industry premises, Nallathambi said workers have started wearing face masks and using hand sanitizers. If the virus does not spread in India, all the engineering industries have a chance to witness rapid growth,” he added. Southern Indian Engineering Manufacturers’ Association President V Krishnakumar said, “Though there is a good opportunity now, the engineering industries are heavily dependant on China. Nevertheless, industrialists should utilise the opportunity and try to get more job orders from various foreign countries.”

