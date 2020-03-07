Home States Tamil Nadu

Did work pressure kill this school teacher?

S Meena (28), an alumnus of the school, told Express, “The new authority imposes severe deadlines and gives excessive work for the teachers in order to achieve 100 per cent results.

Published: 07th March 2020 06:08 AM

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Great performance in board examination is a dream not only for students but also for teachers. But the pressure it comes with has become a nightmare for both. And this excessive pressure seems to have been the cause of death of a science teacher in a Villupuram school on Thursday. R Rajamanickam, a science teacher at the Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School, was found hanging at his house. However, no formal complaint on suspicious death has been filed so far, said police.

The death of “one of the best science teachers” has triggered anger among his colleagues as well as his students, with hundreds of them taking to the streets in protest against the school administration for allegedly forcing the teachers to work under pressure.

S Meena (28), an alumnus of the school, told Express, “The new authority imposes severe deadlines and gives excessive work for the teachers in order to achieve 100 per cent results. So may be that pressure led him to commit suicide.” Earlier, the school was administered by Ramakrishna Mission in Villupuram. Recently, it was taken over by  Ramakrishna Mutt in Mylapore, Chennai. The new administration had implemented stringent rules to secure cent percent results in board examinations, said sources. The school management said that they have nothing to comment on the death.The school has announced a holiday on Saturday. 

Comments

