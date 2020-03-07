Hair-raising: TN woman thrills spectators by pulling car with her locks for 300 metres

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Wearing a casual T-shirt, Kalpana was just a face in the crowd in front of the Arunachaleswar temple in Tiruvannamalai on Saturday. It was only when a temple priest blessed the 30-year-old that heads turned towards her.

Egged on by the swelling number of spectators, Kalpana successfully pulled a 1750 kg car, which was tied by a rope to her plaits, over a distance of 300 metres in seven minutes.

“I consider this a big achievement. I could do it because of the power and stamina I gained through practising yoga and meditation,” she said.

The event was organized as part of the women’s day events in the temple town.

Kalpana, who has a 12-year-old son, said, “My goal is to encourage women to bring out their innate talents.”

Her yoga guru S Sureshkumar, who was present at the event, said that she has been showing keen interest in practising yoga and coaching students in the art.

“Kalpana has been showing keen interest in yoga and she is coaching students in several schools. She has the thirst to achieve that drives her on,” said Sureshkumar, founder of Swami Vivekananda Yoga and Skating Association.

Last year, Kalpana thrilled spectators by performing 601 asanas on a mat of nails.

With a diploma in yoga and naturopathy, she has been visiting schools to coach students on yoga, silambam, skating and archery.