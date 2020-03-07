Home States Tamil Nadu

HC clears air on prosecution of pvt employees under PC Act

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday made it clear that employees of co-operative societies which do not get any financial aid from the state or central governments cannot be termed as a public servant for prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

The first bench of Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Subramonium Prasad made this observation while quashing a circular issued by the registrar of societies making the PC Act applicable to the employees of co-operative societies on the ground that they are public servants within the definition of the Act. The society comprises of employees of a private engineering company. The secretary was arrested was booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The bench said, “The society in which the appellant is working is only for the employees working in private companies in Krishnagiri and is not open to public. The fact that the society takes loan from the central cooperative bank and repays it does not mean that the state grants any aid to the society.

There is no material to even remotely suggest that the society in question receives any aid, financial or otherwise, from the state or central governments. The society therefore is neither controlled nor aided to make its employees amenable to the provisions of PC Act.”

HC keeps in abeyance order on CAA protest
Chennai: A day after coming down heavily on protesters for disrupting public life, and directing the State DGP to crackdown on those agitating for and against the CAA without permission in Tirupur, the Madras High Court on Friday kept its order in abeyance till March 11. However, the bench made it clear that the order will not stop authorities from taking action against such protesters.

A division bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Krishnan Ramasamy passed the orders while hearing submissions made against an advocate K Gopinath, who sought for restraining anti-CAA protests in Tirupur, for which the court passed the order. After the order was passed on Thursday, senior counsel Vaigai, Sudha Ramalingam and others made a mention after peaceful agitators were being removed in Madurai. They alleged that the advocate had several criminal cases against him, the court should not have passed such a order. 

Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

