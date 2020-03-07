Kids get a royal welcome to school

Home States Tamil Nadu

Published: 07th March 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Edamalaipatti Pudur Panchayat Union Primary school was abuzz early on Friday evening as children around six years of age got down from chariots in fancy king and queen  attire and were admitted to the school on its annual day.

In addition to several cultural programmes like dance and plays, students enrolled for the next year were welcomed like royalty.

Ten modified vehicles generally used to bring grooms to marriage halls were rented and decorated to bring the children. They took a short round and brought the children to the school where they were received by staff and education officials. A band accompanied the royal procession.

Manikandam Block Education Officer Maruthanayagam said, “The public and parents supported the school to organise the event. The children were excited to dress up and take a slow, grand ride on the vehicles to the school.” The public and parents provided the school with benches, buckets, water drums and other such items for the event. The newly admitted children were also provided with stationery items. The school is well known for enrolling more students each year and for their innovative cultural events and other facilities. This year, 80 new students were admitted to Class 1 and 80 into kindergarten sections.

