Man arrested for abusing minor

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: A 19-year-old garment employee was arrested under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually abusing a minor girl in Tirupur, on Thursday. Police said the accused, Ramesh, had befriended a six-year-old girl from his neighbourhood.

On the day of the incident Ramesh convinced the girl to come to his house on the pretext of offering chocolate. As the girl stepped inside, he locked the door and sexually abused her. When the victim informed her parents about the issue, they lodged a complaint at the All Women Police Station in Tirupur on Thursday. After conducting inquiries, the police arrested Ramesh under POCSO Act and presented him at a local court.