Mock drill ends with real firefighting

Aadhithya MS By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A minor fire just opposite Tiruchy International Airport (TIA) was immediately doused on Friday afternoon, after firefighters — who had taken part in a mock drill just moments before the incident — swung into action. No injury or damage was reported.

The airport fire service had organised a mock drill on Friday, regular feature to train airport personnel for a quick response. However, after the drill, fire and rescue personnel at the airport found themselves sent out to tackle a real fire on barren land opposite the airport.

Officials said a quick response was required as the land is located just opposite the runway. Given the location, the dense smoke could have hampered the vision of pilots during takeoff. A special airport fire and emergency response vehicle immediately rushed to the site and personnel put out the fire in 45 minutes.