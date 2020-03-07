Saplings along Perambalur NH withering from neglect

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Many saplings on the Perambalur-Manamadurai National Highway 226 near Perambalur have died due to neglect on the part of offcials. Environmental activists are now demanding the authorities plant and protect useful trees.While trees are seen as useful in the fight against air pollution and climate change, they need to be protected. Roadside trees offer many benefits for biodiversity. Five years ago, 2,884 trees were cut down near the Perambalur-Ariyalur road for extension of Perambalur-Manamadurai National Highway 226. The trees were auctioned off. The Green Tribunal says if one tree is cut down, 10 useful saplings must be planted in that area. Later, authorities planted many saplings to replace the trees that had been chopped down. But too few saplings were planted and half of them died due to neglect. S Ragavan, an activist from Perambalur, said, “Trees that were several years old were cut down for the road extension. Trees should be planted that can provide food, shelter and good air. We do not know how many useful trees were planted by authorities instead of tamarind trees.

Many saplings died without proper care. Some trees did not grow due to the negligence of the authorities.” Ragavan said highway officials should plant and maintain useful trees equal to the number brought down. If there are opportunities, the authorities should maintain the trees through MGNREGA. When contacted Tiruchy National Highways Divisional Engineer V Chandran, he refused to give any details.