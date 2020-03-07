SEC seeks 8 more weeks to finish delimitation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State Election Commission on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking eight more weeks to complete the ongoing delimitation exercise in nine districts where elections to rural local bodies were deferred in December last.

The three months deadline set by the court for completing the delimitation comes to an end soon. The SEC has said that due to administrative reasons, delimitation could not be completed within the deadline. As such, elections to the rest of the rural local bodies in nine districts and the urban local bodies which are expected to be notified in mid-April, are likely to take some more time.