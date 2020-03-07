Sex racket busted in Puducherry, minor rescued

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A couple was arrested for allegedly running a prostitution racket under the guise of a spa-cum-massage centre near 100-Feet Road in Mudaliarpet on Thursday evening. Four women and a minor girl were rescued from the centre. A 29-year-old man was also arrested in connection with the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rahul Alwal had ordered the raid based on a tip-off. Under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (North) Chintha Kothandaraman, a police team led by inspector Sureshbabu searched the centre.

The four women, who were rescued, were sent home and the minor girl was sent to Rajiv Gandhi Women and Children Hospital for treatment. One Jayachandran (47) and his wife Vanisri (43) of Kariyamputhur were arrested for allegedly running the business.