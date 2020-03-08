Anbazhagan was their ‘inamaana perasiriyar’

ANtony fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The demise of DMK’s late General Secretary K Anbazhagan’s demise was mourned by the people of Mayiladuthurai where he was brought up in his childhood. ‘Kuthalam’ P Kalyanam, the former MLA of Kuthalam said, “Anbazhagan was a professor of Dravidian ideology. He is known as ‘Inamaana Perasiriyar’ as he worked hard to uplift the ‘Thamizh Inam’ with his academic, social and political works.” Farmer-representative ‘Arupathy’ P Kalyanam said, “We always found Professor easy to approach. He was simple unapologetic in expressing his stand.”