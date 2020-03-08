Anbazhagan's death forces DMK to look for new general secretary after four decades

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: For over four decades, election for the two top posts in DMK - president and general secretary - has been a smooth affair. But, with the death of K Anbazhagan, general secretary, the party has to now look for a seniormost functionary to fill the post. In 1977, the then general secretary, VR Nedunchezhiyan, quit to launch his own political outfit Makkal DMK.

Following this, Anbazhagan assumed charge as general secretary.

He was formally elected during the sixth organisational elections on June 18, 1978, in Madurai. From then on, he was unanimously elected as general secretary till the party’s 14th organisational elections on January 9, 2015.

DMK sources said, “According to the party bylaw, the president can assume the powers of general secretary if the latter is unable to perform the duties for a considerably long period and until a new general secretary is elected. Since the general secretary is no more, party chief MK Stalin will assume powers of general secretary until a functionary is elected to that post”.

An in-charge of DMK district units said, “Right now, the party’s 15th election is going on. As per our earlier schedule, elections for all posts, except State leadership will be completed by August. Election of party president will be in the second week of September. After the election of State leadership, the party’s annual celebration Mupperum Vizha will be held from September 15-17.”

State secretary of a wing said “Duraimurugan has more chances to become the next general secretary as our leader Stalin had chosen him for treasurer’s post."

Another state functionary close to party leadership, said, “Anyone of the close confidants of Stalin alone can become the next general secretary because as per the by-laws, general secretary has to play a crucial role in each and every affair of the party. Hence, it may be Duraimurugan, or I Periyasamy or E V Velu."