Anbazhagan’s passing away mourned

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dravidian giant, K Anbazhagan was cremated in the city on Saturday, after a short procession led by DMK chief M K Stalin and other party members. General Secretary of the DMK for 43 years, Anbazhagan was 97 and ailing for some time. He was admitted at Apollo Hospital for treatment on February 24 and breathed his last at 1 am on Saturday.

Announcing his demise, Stalin in a statement, said all party events for the next week were cancelled and the party flag would fly at half-mast as a sign of respect. Anbazhagan, who is survived by two daughters and a son, was a nine-time MLA and a follower of Periyar, close associate of DMK founder CN Annadurai and devoted friend to late DMK chief M Karunanidhi.