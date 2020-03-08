Home States Tamil Nadu

Canara Bank’s mega e-auction of properties on March 26, 27

Canara Bank Circle office is organising a mega e-auction of properties in Tamil Nadu on March 26 and 27. This will include apartments, shops, offices, open plots and others. 

M Abdul Ajees, CGM of Canara Bank, inaugurating property expo at Canara Bank circle office at Teynampet, in Chennai on Saturday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Canara Bank Circle office is organising a mega e-auction of properties in Tamil Nadu on March 26 and 27. This will include apartments, shops, offices, open plots and others. Properties that are to be auctioned are those that have been seized under Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002.

To get first-hand information on the properties, a two-day expo was inaugurated in Chennai at the bank’s Teynampet office on Saturday. “Public can visit the expo to see pictures of the properties and verify documents. We will also facilitate loans for eligible buyers,” said AS Farida, assistant general manager, circle office.

Public can ask for details such as description, reserve price, location of the property, auction timings and process, and the earlier borrowers’ details. The bank authorities said all properties are safe to buy. For further details, visit Canara Bank’s official website at www.canarabank.com
 

