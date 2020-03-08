CM commissions Rs 138 crore co-gen power plant

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami commissioned power generation by co-generation plant (18 MW) at Perambalur sugar mill at Eraiyur in Perambalur district, through video- conferencing at the Secretariat, on Friday. The plant has been established at a cost of Rs 138.86 crore.

Meanwhile, he launched a mobile app — ITPA (Training and Placement App) for supervising training being given to students of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and the employment opportunities available for them.

He also inaugurated the new buildings for Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) at Manikandam in Tiruchy district, constructed at a cost of Rs 4.90 crore, and Kattumannarkoil in Cuddalore district built at a cost of Rs 5.71 crore and other buildings for Labour department.