Coast guard recovers seven Lankan boats that went adrift

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has helped recover seven fibre boats of Sri Lankan pilgrims that went adrift off the Katchatheevu island. The incident happened when the pilgrims were at the island to attend St Anthony's church festival.

According to sources at the Indian Coast Guard Station (ICGS), Mandapam, seven fibre boats were spotted adrift in Indian waters by the Coast Guard Ship that was engaged in securing International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) around 6.20 am on Saturday.

After recovery, the boats were thoroughly searched and nothing suspicious was found. "Around this time, a request for assistance from Sri Lankan Coast Guard ship to search for a few fibre boats belonging to Sri Lankan pilgrims was received," they said adding that the boat went adrift into the Indian waters due to bad weather conditions in the early hours.

As a goodwill gesture, the seven boats were handed over to Sri Lankan Coast Guard Ship at IMBL around 2.30 pm, sources added.