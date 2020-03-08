Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Considering withdrawal of cases filed against hydrocarbon protesters’

The bill, Palaniswami said. was the first he piloted in nine years being a minister.

Published: 08th March 2020 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 06:00 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUVARURl: The State government is considering withdrawing cases filed against those who staged protests against hydrocarbon projects in the delta districts,  Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami sad on Saturday. Speaking at an event organised by farmers associations to felicitate him for declaring Cauvery delta as protected special agriculture zone, Palaniswami said with the bill having been passed in Assembly, the government was considering withdrawal of cases. Decision regarding this would be announced at right time, he added.

The bill, Palaniswami said. was the first he piloted in nine years being a minister. He took a veiled attack on DMK, saying a MP from Tamil Nadu (Dayanidhi Maran) raised a question about the powers of a State to enact a law against hydrocarbon projects.  “The union minister for environment and forests had categorically said the State Government has the last say in the implementation of any project,” the Chief Minister said. 

Grand Anaicut project
Listing out schemes his government had been implementing for the benefit of farmers, including Kudimaramathu and building of check dams, Palaniswami announced that the `2,298 crore project to modernise the Grand Anaicut canal would be launched soon. Similarly the `5,590 crore Cauvery  delta irrigation modernisation project would be inaugurated soon , he added. He further said preliminary work for Godavari-Cauvery link project had commenced. “A detailed project report (DPR) is being readied”, he said adding by the time it was ready, the State governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would have given their approval.

‘Cauvery Guardian’ 
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was conferred the title “Cauvery Kaappalar” (Guardian of Cauvery) on Saturday. Mannargudi  S Ranganathan, general secretary of the Cauvery delta farmers welfare association, who presided over the felicitation event,  pointed out that while former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa used legal means to safeguard the rights of the delta farmers,  Palaniswami had enacted a legislation to protect farmers. Further, Ranganathan said that when the Union government was firm on implementation of hydrocarbon projects in Tamil Nadu, farmers were apprehensive that the delta would turn arid. The CM’s initiative has come at the right moment, he added.
 

