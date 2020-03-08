Coronavirus outbreak: Two Italians under observation in Vellore

By Express News Service

VELLORE: In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, two Italians, employed with a leather-based industrial unit in Ranipet, have been brought under house quarantine, and are being monitored by doctors.

Official sources said that both persons arrived in Vellore on March 2, and since then, they have been placed under house quarantine in Pernambut. “They have been advised to stay indoors for the mandatory observation period and their health parameters are being examined every day,” a senior Health Department officer said.