Govt mulling formation of Mayiladuthurai district: EPS

NAGAPATTINAM: Having declared the Cauvery delta as protected agricultural special zone, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday addressed a long-pending demand of the people in the tail-end district. Addressing the gathering in Orathur after laying the foundation for a `366 crores medical college hospital, Chief Minister Palaniswami said the government was considering the proposal to carve out a new district out of Nagapattinam with Mayiladuthurai as headquarters. “I would like to convey at this moment that bifurcation of Nagapattinam district and formation of Mayiladuthurai district is under the consideration of the government,” Palaniswami said.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami further made a slew of announcements on the occasion. These include establishing an agriculture research centre in Vanduvancheri in Vedaranyam, library in Mayiladuthurai, and eco park Vedaranyam. An food processing park would be set up over an area of 250 acres in Vedaranyam and a similar complex to process paddy and seafood would be set up in Therkupoigainallur near Nagapattinam on 25 acres, he added.

Multi-storied apartments would be built in Kailavanampettai and Agasthiyampalli in Vedaranyam at `49 and `29.5 crores respectively for those affected by Gaja cyclone, the Chief Minister said adding taluk offices would be constructed in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai. New buildings would be built for government guest houses in Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Vedaranyam, he announced.

Addressing the issues faced by fisher community, Palaniswami said sea wall and anti-erosion structure would be built in the fish landing centre at Thirumullaivasal in Sirkazhi. Also, he announced construction of new buildings for government hospitals in Mayiladuthurai and Sirkazhi, fire station in Mayiladuthurai, bridge on Vedaranyam channel in Kallimedu, and a regulator on Devanathi river. Edappadi K Palaniswami also criticised Opposition leader MK Stalin.

