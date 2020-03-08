HC orders criminal action against govt staff for issuing fake certificate

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking a serious view of the submission of fake legal heir certificate by a litigant, the Madras HC ordered an initiation of criminal proceedings against the government official who issued the certificate.

Justice S Vaidyanathan also dismissed a civil miscellaneous appeal from U Balasubramaniyam, who sought a direction against the order passed by a city civil court. The matter came to light after Mylapore tahsildar issued a letter that a legal heir certificate issued on June 18, 1990,was not genuine.

The appellant stated that his mother U Thirupurammal was one of the legal heirs of R Kandasamy Gramini who died on May 31, 1970. “The court is not inclined to permit withdraw of his appeal. Moreover, the fabricated certificate will have a bearing on all litigations connected to the case, pending before various forums. However, this court refrains from imposing costs, only on account of fairness expressed by appellant’s counsel,” the judge said, further directing concerned authorities to initiate criminal proceedings against those involved. The matter was posted for compliance to July 2020.

Plea against Rajini: Orders reserved for Monday

Chennai: Egmore Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Saturday reserved its orders on a plea filed by Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam against actor Rajinikanth. The plea, filed against his remarks against Periyar said, “The actor has made provocative statements as if the readers of Thuglak are brilliant and those of Murasoli are merely DMK men, making an impression they have no such brilliance.” Judge Roslyn Durai reserved orders to Monday. ENS