‘His innovative efforts boosted TN edu sector’

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Teachers in Tamil Nadu praised K Anbazhagan’s contributions to the education sector. Anbazhagan had served as education minister for two terms. N Shanmuganathan, state president, Tamil Nadu Thodakkapalli Asiriyar Mandram ( Tamil Nadu primary school teachers association), told Express: “Around 50,000 teachers including secondary grade, graduate teachers and PG assistants were appointed in school education department based on employment seniority, by his innovative efforts.

” He recalled that Anbazhagan ensured provision of entire professional course fees for 10 students in every branch for those who hail from non-graduate families and gave 15 per cent reservation exclusively for rural students. Under him, Tamil Nadu was the first State to establish a separate department for higher education in 1997.