How to succeed through assisted reproduction?

Reproductive ability of women decreases as their age advances. Several new methods, however, now enhance the success rates of giving birth

Published: 08th March 2020 05:45 AM

By Express News Service

Assisted reproductive technology (ART) is a rapidly advancing field. Most of the women seeking help regarding infertility issues are aware of the several treatment options available. How can we improve the success in ART?

Several new methods have been introduced to enhance the success rates. Reproductive ability of women decreases as their age advances. This is mainly due to decrease in oocyte quality and quantity. As the quality of oocytes decreases, rate of abnormal chromosomal patterns will increase. Mitochondria plays an important role in egg maturation process. Mitochondrial injection from donor eggs can be injected or those from own precursor cells of the eggs can be injected. This can improve the embryo development.

Egg quality can be improved by adding oral medication to the injectables and also giving double trigger for egg maturation helps at times. For few patients, whose response to medication is not satisfactory (termed poor responders), starting treatment with DHEA (dehydroepiandrosterone) or testosterone gel prior to the ‘in vitro fertilisation’ (IVF) programme can improve success. Time lapse imaging of embryo enables evaluation of early embryo development, so selection of good embryos can be performed for replacement.

Pre implantation genetic screening to select embryos with high chance of implanting and also to reduce the risk for chromosomal problems. Next comes the lining of the womb. We can look at endometrial wave pattern and implant the embryos. Injecting granulocyte stimulating factor or platelet rich plasma prior to implanting the embryos can help at times. Endometrial Receptivity Analysis (ERA), is a genetic testing method in which we take a small sample of a woman’s endometrial lining to determine which day would be the best day to transfer the embryos during IVF cycle. It is extremely useful in people who had two or more unsuccessful IVF cycles. The sample taken will be analyzed to assess endometrial receptivity and the optimal day for the transfer.

Ultimately when you are being prepared for IVF programme, quit smoking and alcohol, take prenatal vitamins and get vaccinated against rubella and chicken pox if not already immune. Healthy eating is mandatory. Avoid red meat, refined sugar and processed food. Moderate exercise is acceptable and low impact exercises will really help. Reduce your stress levels and improve your sleep. It is a tedious journey…. Yes but,  motherhood is every woman’s right.

Dr Sumana Manohar, MB, FRCOG (LON)
Senior Consultant -  Obstetrics and Gynaecology Sub-Specialty- Reproductive Medicine, Endoscopy and High Risk Obstetrics Apollo Women’s Hospitals Shafee Mohammed Road Thousand Lights,  Chennai – 6

