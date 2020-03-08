Sea of cadre join the last procession of DMK stalwart Anbazhagan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thousands of DMK cadres and prominent political leaders flocked to pay homage to K Anbazhagan (97), DMK general secretary, at his residence at Kilpauk on Saturday. Clad in black, red or yellow, party cadres and politicians, queued up for hours to pay their last respects. The area was flooded with garlands and wreaths spun with yellow chrysanthemum and red roses. The nonagenarian was cremated at Velankadu crematorium around 5.30 pm on Saturday after a short procession from his house. Party president MK Stalin, Udayanidhi Stalin, Kanimozhi and T R Baaluamong others were present at the crematorium. The cremation was performed by Anbazhagan’s son Vetrichelvan.

Most roads leading to Anbazhagan’s house were blocked from morning, leading to traffic in Kilpauk, ICF and Perambur. A portion of New Avadi Road was cordoned off. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, TNCC leader KS Alagiri and actor Rajinikanth, were among others who paid homage.

Remembering the leader

Poet and DMK member Salma, who paid her respects, said Anbazhagan campaigned for her when she contested in 2006 polls. “He told voters they should treat me like I was Kalaignar’s daughter,” she said. Among mourners was Ma Sengutuvan, a college friend and a close aide. The 92-year-old recalled how he got a job in Maalai Mani, a daily started by Periyar, due to Anbazhagan.

“On September 17, 1949, the party organised its first meeting with close to 180 members. Among them, Anbazhagan and I were the only ones still alive. But, now he has passed away too. The party has indeed lost one of its pillars of support,” said Sengutuvan.